DIS: Garage by Olivia Erlanger and Luis Ortega Govela

The road trip. The startup. The garage band. Americana as we know it was born in the garage. But the garage as an architectural morphology, most especially as one attached directly to the home, was a radical and not un-controversial idea in its heyday. However thanks to government policies, car industry pressure, and the myths made in it, the garage became not just a form, but an ideology that permitted suburbification and has shaped modern American culture at its core.

Olivia Erlanger and Luis Ortega Govela explore this legacy through a series of skits with the help of actress Aubrey Plaza, visits from Frank Lloyd Wright, and the Sisters of the Valley—a group of entrepreneurial weed-growing nuns.

Garage‘s episodes are displayed on DIS.art.