The Shed: Up Close, a new digital commissioning program

The Shed is committed to expanding the scope of how a cultural institution can serve its communities, a mission that is even more critical while distanced from one another. To creatively engage artists and audiences in this moment of great uncertainty and upheaval, Up Close launched in April with the first installment featuring the HawtPlates and continues every other Sunday with intimate performances, conversations, curated playlists, and other forms of original content that explore what it means to make art right now.

The Second installment of Up Close features Reggie ‘Regg Roc’ Gray and the D.R.E.A.M. Ring in Revelation of Proverbs, a dynamic street dance performance within the confines of home. Revelation of Proverbs premieres on Sunday, May 3 at 6 pm EDT on The Shed’s social media platforms (@theshedny) and its website at theshed.org.