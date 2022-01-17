transmediale festival presents “abandon all hope ye who enter here” and “This is Not Anarchy, This is Chaos” as part of its 2021-22 edition

transmediale festival presents the exhibition “abandon all hope ye who enter here” and the symposium “This is Not Anarchy, This is Chaos” as part of its 2021-22 edition, for refusal.

“abandon all hope ye who enter here”

January 26–February 18, 2022

Akademie der Künste, Berlin (Location Hanseatenweg)

Challenging ideas of technology as smooth and seamless, transmediale’s new exhibition “abandon all hope ye who enter here” explores the toxicity of computationally constructed damage in our everyday lives. It brings together nine artists and collectives whose work examines how dysfunction and its instrumentalisation is central to the logic and operation of technology. From mineral extraction, heat generating desires, anxiety-inducing doom scrolls, false technological promises, dark patterns and the persistence of colonial labels, the exhibition asks; what possibilities of refusal exist for confronting the broken realities of technology? Playing with Dante’s notion of the Inferno, the exhibition questions the organising principles of computation and the algorithmic values of classification, isolation, and reasoning.

The exhibition features works by Annex, Ibiye Camp, Cihad Caner, Tianzhuo Chen, Stine Deja, Constant Dullaart, Lo-Def Film Factory, Alaa Mansour, and The Underground Division.

Inspired and informed by Proxy Protest, “abandon all hope ye who enter here” will also be digitally accessible through transmediale’s exhibition visiting programme Proxy Visits. Here, visitors can directly connect via video calls with Proxy hosts at Akademie der Künste. Through direct interaction with the host, Proxy visitors will explore the exhibition as a unique viewing experience.

Symposium: “This is Not Anarchy, This is Chaos”

January 28–29, 2022

Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin, and online on transmediale.de

Alongside the exhibition, transmediale presents the symposium “This is Not Anarchy, This is Chaos” on January 28 and 29, 2022. The two-day programme navigates refusal through positions of belief and compromise and will take place at Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin, as well as live-streamed on transmediale.de. A non-stop binge-watch, the symposium features conversation, talks, film and performance. Participants will examine relationships between desire and extraction, the terms and conditions of political negotiation and participation, the leveraging of economic value to generate compromise, and look at possibilities for calculating otherwise.