BlackMass Publishing organizes a series of monthly public events at MoMA PS1

The New York-based collective BlackMass Publishing organizes a series of four monthly public events in conjunction with Greater New York. The programs are developed out of their research and collaborative publishing practice, which combines new and archival content by black artists and cultural producers, often taking an improvisational approach. The events will include a series of conversations, screenings, and performances featuring their network of collaborators, peers, and mentors that extend out of, as well as feed back into, the multimedia “study hall” they have created as part of their participation in Greater New York. This series of events offer a view into the collective’s cross-disciplinary practice of publishing and community building.