Transcendent Waves, a book by Lavender Suarez available from December 15th

Transcendent Waves is the debut book from healing practitioner, meditation teacher, and artist Lavender Suarez, out Dec. 15th via Anthology Editions.

Transcendent Waves is equal parts how-to guide and contemplative artist’s workbook. Throughout, Suarez outlines how listening can unlock moments of creative spark, self-awareness, and mindfulness. Featuring an introduction by Bibbe Hansen—artist, Warhol star, and daughter of Fluxus cofounder Al Hansen—Transcendent Waves compiles scientific evidence, anecdotes, and thoughtful prompts for readers to manifest a sense of wonderment and appreciation for the intricacies of listening and the new perspectives it can bring to our daily creative worlds.

Throughout her career, Suarez has hosted workshops and performed at numerous museums and artistic institutes including MoMA, the Guggenheim, the Whitney, the Hirshhorn Museum, and the Rubin Museum of Art, providing educational and meditative listening experiences. Suarez also performs and makes music under the name C. Lavender. Earlier this year she released Myth of Equilibrium via the label Editions Mego, an album that “transcends simple ideas of noise or new age, creating a form of ‘healing music’ that feels more honest and invigorating on every level” (Bandcamp).