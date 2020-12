Write Black Love Letters is a creative intervention by Black Lives Matter encouraging everyone to FUND the USPS by buying stamps and sending Black love letters and postcards. They are centering love, connection, and beauty in a time of isolation, tension, and change, celebrating the historic contributions to the USPS by the community and demanding that this legacy be protected.

The initiative includes also re-imagined stamps by a group of artists: Damon Davis, Jessi Jumanji, and Lauren Halsey.