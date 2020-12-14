Terrestrial University: The Scientists for Future Karlsruhe, ZKM in collaboration with S4F

Scientists for Future (short: S4F) is a non–institutional, non–partisan and interdisciplinary association of scientists who are committed to a sustainable future globally, nationally, but above all locally – in Karlsruhe.

As time is pressing in the face of the historically unprecedented climate, biodiversity and sustainability crisis, scientists at the universities in and around Karlsruhe are raising their voices publicly and proactively, thereby contributing to objective political discussions.

The Karlsruhe chapter brings together scientists from various disciplines (climate research, sustainable innovation research, engineering sciences, sociology, geography/didactics and climate policy), who in their daily work deal with questions concerning crises in the critical zone.

During the event, 4 scientists present the initiative, give insights into current research and its application, answer questions and look forward to discussions.