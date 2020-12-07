Serpentine Galleries present the screening of Beyond The Visible – Hilma af Klint

Modern Films, Camden Art Centre, Serpentine Galleries and Frieze London 2020 present the UK Premiere of the film Beyond The Visible – Hilma af Klint. – the first film about the life and work of the visionary abstract painter. Find out more and book tickets here.

Beyond The Visible, directed by Halina Dyrschka, is about Hilma af Klint’s life and work, it chronicles her pioneering artistic practice and mystical view of the world, from the beginning of her career at Stockholm’s Royal Swedish Academy of Fine Arts, to her involvement in Theosophy, spiritualist and occult movements, including joining “The Five”, a group of female artists who conducted séances which lead to experiments with automatic writing and drawing, pre-dating the Surrealists by several decades.

A radical pioneer, Hilma af Klint stipulated that her own work should not be shown for twenty years following her death, convinced the world was not yet ready to understand her art. Dissatisfied with af Klint’s absence from the art historical canon, Beyond The Visible reveals the importance of the artist’s legacy, demanding a reevaluation of Modernism’s evolution and calling into question the broader conveniences of art history, how it is documented and for who’s benefit.