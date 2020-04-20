Serpentine Galleries: Back to Earth

Back to Earth is a new multi-year project that invites over sixty leading artists, architects, poets, filmmakers, scientists, thinkers and designers, to devise artist-led campaigns, protocols and iniatives responding to the environmental crisis, with the support of partner organisations and networks.

Interdisciplinary at its very core, Back to Earth will manifest throughout all of Serpetine Galleries’ programmes onsite, offsite and online, sharing its resources to amplify ongoing projects or campaigns, or develop new ones.

Back to Earth thinks about ecology as it weaves in and out of those practices and agencies embedded in the everyday. Rather than celebrating escape strategies from Earth, reserved for the few, it roots itself firmly in the messy and complex realities of the ground we walk on.

Back to Earth is both a programme about change and a catalyst for change. Much like the climate crisis itself, Back to Earth is a complex web of interconnected research, interventions and activities. It asks: What new ecosystems can foster agency within ecosystems? What kinds of research-sharing, resource-sharing and collaborative working practices are necessary to present complex responses to complex problems