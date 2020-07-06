The Serpentine Galleries present the first iteration of The Long Time Sessions, a fortnightly Zoom talk series

The Long Time Sessions is a fortnightly Zoom talk series on cultivating care for the world beyond our lifetimes. It will bring together leading thinkers and doers from art, culture, philosophy, science, technology, law, finance and politics to take a longer view. Speakers will explore how engaging with the long-term can change the way we act in the short term.

The Long Time Sessions are organised by The Long Time Project, in collaboration with the RSA and the General Ecology Network at the Serpentine Galleries.

Thursday 9th July marks the inaugural event in The Long Time Sessions, as well as the launch of the Serpentine’s report, Future Art Ecosystems on Art and Advanced Technologies (FAE: AxAT), co-produced with Rival Strategy. On the occasion of The Long Time Sessions, FAE collaborators, Ece Tankal and Carmen Aguilar y Wedge of Hyphen-Labs, Marta Ferreira de Sá of Rival Strategy and curator Julia Kaganskiy discuss strategies for long-termism and the development of artist-led deep time culture, technologies and policies, with Serpentine CTO Ben Vickers.