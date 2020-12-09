PUBLIC ART 2666

“Public Art 2666” is a column that seeks to explore the interaction between the public domain and contemporary artistic practices, giving particular consideration to the resulting social impacts. The research is run by Collettivo 2666.

Bruno Catalano, “Poser Ses Valises”. Exhibition view at Chiesa di San Gallo, Venice, 2019. Photography by Giorgia Chinellato. Courtesy of the artist and Ravagnan Gallery, Venice.
Bruno Catalano, “Poser Ses Valises”. Exhibition view at Chiesa di San Gallo, Venice, 2019. Photography by Giorgia Chinellato. Courtesy of the artist and Ravagnan Gallery, Venice.

I
Óscar Amalfitano, title character of the second part of Roberto Bolaño’s 2004 novel, 2666, is a literature professor from Santiago de Chile who has lived in Buenos Aires, Paris, and Barcelona. Now, he teaches at the local university in the fictional Santa Teresa, Mexico, where he lives with his daughter Rosa. With a past marked by exile and love gone astray, and a present overshadowed by the threat of violence, Amalfitano looks feverishly inward as he adapts to Santa Teresa: the reader sees him sketching avant-garde experiments, ruminating over his past, and in the end even hearing voices. Near the end of “The Part about Amalfitano”, the professor recalls an encounter he once had in Barcelona with a young pharmacist who was reading a book.

One night, while the kid was scanning the shelves, Amalfitano asked him what books he liked and what book he was reading, just to make conversation. Without turning, the pharmacist answered that he liked books like The Metamorphosis, Bartleby, A Simple Heart, A Christmas Carol (…) He chose The Metamorphosis over The Trial, he chose Bartleby over Moby-Dick, he chose A Simple Heart over Bouvard and Pecuchet and A Tale of Two Cities over The Pickwick Papers.  What a sad paradox, thought Amalfitano. Now even bookish pharmacists are afraid to take on the great, imperfect, torrential works, books that blaze paths into the unknown. They choose the perfect exercises of the great masters. Or what amounts to the same thing: they want to watch the great masters spar, but they have no interest in real combat, when the great masters struggle against that something, that something that terrifies us all, that something that cows us and spurs us on, amid blood and mortal wounds and stench. (Bolaño, 2016: 227)1

I would like to take this passage to begin a brief comparison of the relationship between literature and public art. In “The Violence of Public Art: Do the right thing” (1990), W. J. T. Mitchell draws a parallel between film and public art as forms that share two traits: one, space as a category – material, but also virtual – that mediates the relationship between communities and violence; the other, a common horizon of resistance.2 Taking this into consideration, I would like to sketch a reading of 2666  as public art: How can this work inform discussions about the tensions between space, aesthetics, violence, and communities?

Bruno Catalano, “Poser Ses Valises”. Installation view of Bleu de Chine looking out across the grand canal, Venice, 2019. Photography by Giorgia Chinellato. Courtesy of the artist and Ravagnan Gallery, Venice.
Bruno Catalano, “Poser Ses Valises”. Installation view of Bleu de Chine looking out across the grand canal, Venice, 2019. Photography by Giorgia Chinellato. Courtesy of the artist and Ravagnan Gallery, Venice.

II
Critics have read Amalfitano’s rumination as one of the many metacommentaries on the form of 2666,3 qualifying the novel as “monumental”. Its dimensions are one reason for the description: 2666 comprises a little over a thousand pages divided into five parts. The five parts are as follows: “The Part about the Critics”, in which European literary critics search for Austrian author Benno Von Archimboldi, whose last known whereabouts are in Mexico; “The Part about Amalfitano”, which focuses on Amalfitano’s life in Santa Teresa; “Fate’s Part”, dedicated to Quincy Williams – a.k.a. Fate – an American journalist investigating the femicides in Santa Teresa; “The Part about the Crimes,” dedicated to the narration of the murders; and lastly a “Part on the Life of Benno Von Archimboldi”, the author for whom the critics were looking in the first part. Knowing he was nearing the end of his life and wishing to guarantee his family economic support, Bolaño communicated his editor, Jorge Herralde and his friend, Ignacio Echeverría that he wanted each part to be published as an independent novel. However, after reading the manuscript, his editors decided that, in order to respect his literary legacy, it was best to publish the five parts as a whole. A comparison between manuscripts shows that the novel was near completion and only few corrections were needed.

In this “great, imperfect, torrential work”, space is a key element that drives plot. 2666 narrates different forms of global displacement: academic excursions, journalistic trips, political exile, economic migration. In 2666, the characters transcribe a variety of trajectories over multiple latitudes. As they do so, the risks of global displacement appear again and again, allowing, denying, or questioning the very nature of mobility. The critics travel seamlessly through Europe, before “Fate” escapes from Santa Teresa on his American passport, people migrate from Central America to work in Santa Teresa’s off-shore factories (maquilas) or to reach the USA.

If public art concerns itself with the links between space and community, then a first contention of 2666 is that it speaks of the world as space, and of displaced people as a community. In this sense, Bolaño’s work does not appeal to a heroic national imaginary, but rather to the shared sense of displacement that constitutes contemporary subjectivity.4

Elina Chauvet, Zapatos Rojos. Installation view in Ciudad Juárez, 2009. Courtesy of the artist.
Elina Chauvet, Zapatos Rojos. Installation view in Turin, 2013. Photography by Francesca Guerisoli. Courtesy of the artist.

III
However, the concern with the world and displacement does not entail a flattening out of social inequalities. Focusing on one character each, the trajectories narrated in the first three parts of 2666 all end in Santa Teresa, giving the reader a glimpse on what is happening in the city. The fourth part of the novel does not focus on a single character, but instead zeroes in on the city itself. Like its real-world counterpart, Ciudad Juárez, Santa Teresa is on the border between Mexico and the USA, and its main economic activity is the maquilas.5  From 1993 to 19976, one hundred and nine femicides take place in Santa Teresa. The readers bear witness:

The girl’s body turned up in a vacant lot in Colonia Las Flores. She was dressed in a white long-sleeved T-shirt and a yellow knee-length skirt, a size too big. Some children playing in the lot found her and told their parents. One of the mothers called the police, who showed up half an hour later. The lot was bordered by Calle Pelaez and Calle Hermanos Chacon and it ended in a ditch behind which rose the walls of an abandoned dairy in ruins. There was no one around, which at first made the policemen think it was a joke. Nevertheless, they pulled up on Calle Pelaez and one of them made his way into the lot. Soon he came across two women with their heads covered, kneeling in the weeds, praying. Seen from a distance, the women looked old, but they weren’t. Before them lay the body. Without interrupting, the policeman went back the way he’d come and motioned to his partner, who was waiting for him in the car, smoking. Then the two of them returned (the one who’d waited in the car had his gun in his hand) to the place where the women were kneeling and they stood there beside them staring at the body. The policeman with the gun asked whether they knew her. No, sir, said one of the women. We’ve never seen her before. She isn’t from around here, poor thing.
This happened in 1993. (Bolaño, 354)7

How to address violence without trivializing it, falling into sentimentality, or glorification? In sculptural or architectural public art, elusive evocation can be a more moving strategy than straightforward depiction.8 However, the virtual nature of literature allows for other kinds of aesthetic operations. In depicting how the women were found, the narrator of 2666 opts for a writing akin to that of the forensic chronicler: we read in detail how the women were murdered, where their bodies found, and by whom, how the police arrived, along with other information. These cases take place in different parts of Santa Teresa over 400 pages. This sequence of murders draws a map, with two different effects. First, the differences between the cases shows how precarity is produced by multiple factors. In this sense, each case further complicates the image of violence against women.9 Second, if the depiction of trajectories in 2666 evokes a shared sense of displacement, then “The Part about the Crimes” intertwines this issue with the theme of systemic economic and political inequality at the global level.

Elina Chauvet, Zapatos Rojos. Installation view in Milan, 2012. Photography by Daniele Pellizzoni. Courtesy of the artist.
Elina Chauvet, Zapatos Rojos. Installation view in Milan, 2012. Photography by Daniele Pellizzoni. Courtesy of the artist.

IV
Two overarching topics structure 2666: literature and violence.10 The two topics converge in the main suspect of the femicides: a tall, blond man by the name of Klaus Haas, who lives in Santa Teresa and owns computer stores in the city. A series of continuities between Klaus Hass and Benno Von Archimboldi – nationality, physical description, itineraries – might suggest that the murders were perpetrated by a descendant of Archimboldi – or even by Archimboldi himself. It would appear that the search for Benno Von Archimboldi leads to the author of the one hundred and nine femicides. And while this is the strongest lead, the last we know of Benno Von Archimboldi is only that he “left for Mexico.” And yet, Mexico is not equal to Santa Teresa. By constructing 2666 as an ultimately failed crime fiction, the novel expounds the relationships between capitalist violence, which precariously structures life, and a legal and juridical infrastructure that fails to deliver justice. Also, by placing literature as an obstacle to the solution of the crimes, it produces a different kind of reflection. We do not know if Archimboldi is the murderer behind the femicides. If we ask the novel if he is, it defers answering, as if to say, “he may or may not be.” Thinking on 2666 as public art, this delay can be read as opening up a space for reflection, a space defined by the possible links between public art and justice.

1 Una noche Amalfitano le preguntó, por decir algo mientras el joven buscaba en las estanterías, qué libros le gustaban y qué libro era aquel que en ese momento estaba leyendo. El farmacéutico le contestó, sin volverse, que le gustaban los libros del tipo de La metamorfosis, Bartleby, Un corazón simple, Un cuento de Navidad. (…) Escogía La metamorfosis en lugar de El proceso, escogía Bartleby en lugar de Moby Dick, escogía Un corazón simple en lugar de Bouvard y Pécuchet, y Un cuento de Navidad en lugar de Historia de dos ciudades o de El Club Pickwick. Qué triste paradoja, pensó Amalfitano. Ya ni los farmacéuticos ilustrados se atreven con las grandes obras, imperfectas, torrenciales, las que abren camino en lo desconocido. Escogen los ejercicios perfectos de los grandes maestros. O lo que es lo mismo: quieren ver a los grandes maestros en sesiones de esgrima de entrenamiento, pero no quieren saber nada de los combates de verdad, en donde los grandes maestros luchan contra aquello, ese aquello que nos atemoriza a todos, ese aquello que acoquina y encacha, y hay sangre y heridas mortales y fetidez. (Bolaño, 2004: 289-290)

2 In his piece, WJT Mitchell differentiates between traditional public art – like monuments and memorials – and what he calls non-traditional public art – like film. The porosity between public and private makes this distinction both available and possible: by virtue of participating in the virtual realm of public images, all art can be read as public art. Their differences – monuments are accessible to everyone, while for books or films a fee has to be paid, for example – render their comparisons productive, in that they help shape the contours of the publicity of each artform. This is how I imagine literature – and 2666 – within this debate. However, the publicity of art was not foreign to Bolaño and his work. For example, Estrella distante (1996), dedicates a large section to Raúl Zurita’s avant-gardist experiment La vida nueva (1982) a poetic performance in which a poem was written with plane smoke over the New York City skyline.

3 Among the first is Bolaño’s friend and counselor in literary affairs, Ignacio Echevarría. In the “Annotation to the first edition”, he offers this passage as an argument to support the publication of 2666 as a whole. There are other possible meta-commentaries on form in the novel. One is the book Amalfitano hangs on a clothesline, Testamento geométrico (1975) by Galician poet Rafael Dieste. The book is described as one comprised of three different parts that function as a whole. The other is the name of Benno Von Achimboldi. Archimboldi could be a reference to the Italian Mannerist painter, Giuseppe Archimboldo. His paintings of human faces composed of fruit could be said to echo the form of the novel: a totality structured by different bits and pieces that dislocate the very sense of totality.

4 In a sense, I follow Mariano Siskind’s (2019) study of Bolaño’s work.

5 To better understand how 2666 works with space, it is necessary to unpack the maquila as an economic and political structure, which is also spatial in nature. A maquila is a factory that transforms raw materials into goods for export to a favorable or tax-free regime. There are maquilas in many Latin American countries, and Mexico concentrates a significant number at the Mexico-US border. Present in the wider region since 1945, the maquilas began in Mexico with the Border Industrialization Program (BIP) in 1965, which established a twenty-one-kilometer free-trade zone along the entire México-US border. This program was intended to reduce unemployment and promote industrialization in the country. In spite of setbacks, Mexico’s internal reforms and subsequent participation in NAFTA further liberalized the zone and expanded the maquila sector from 1978 to 2000, allowing the growth of factories from 457 to 3,703, totaling a workforce of over one and a half million people.
Different sources show that the majority of the maquila’s workforce consists of working class women of varying nationalities, ages and experiences. Women work, because their wages are essential to the survival of their families, a need often exacerbated by the absence of other providers. Maquilas provide occupation that nevertheless fails to deliver proper working conditions and even a living wage. Injustices severely overweight benefits for workers in the maquilas, as the system furthers the exploitation of working-class women in developing nations and is not a means to upward class mobility. I derived this synthetic definition from the works of Carolyn Tuttle (2012) and Jennifer Bickham Méndez (2018).

6 At the beginning of this part, the narrator lets us know that these women were neither the first to be murdered, nor the last. The openness of “The Part about the Crimes” leads the reader to think that the period depicted corresponds to a moment of intensified historical violence, not one in which violence began and then stopped. Bolaño departs in names from the actual accounts of what took place in Ciudad Juárez in the same period. For an account of the murders of women in Ciudad Juárez, see Víctor Ronquillo’s Las muertas de Juárez (1999) and Sergio González Rodríguez Huesos en el desierto (2002).

7 La muerta apareció en un pequeño descampado en la colonia Las Flores. Vestía camiseta blanca de manga larga y falda de color amarillo hasta las rodillas, de una talla superior. Unos niños que jugaban en el descampado la encontraron y dieron aviso a sus padres. La madre de uno de ellos telefoneó a la policía, que se presentó al cabo de media hora. El descampado daba a la calle Peláez y a la calle Hermanos Chacón y luego se perdía en una acequia tras la cual se levantaban los muros de una lechería abandonada y ya en ruinas. No había nadie en la calle por lo que los policías pensaron en un primer momento que se trataba de una broma. Pese a todo, detuvieron el coche patrulla en la calle Peláez y uno de ellos se internó en el descampado. Al poco rato descubrió a dos mujeres con la cabeza cubierta, arrodilladas entre la maleza, rezando. Las mujeres, vistas de lejos, parecían viejas, pero no lo eran. Delante de ellas yacía el cadáver. Sin interrumpirlas, el policía volvió tras sus pasos y con gestos llamó a su compañero que lo esperaba fumando en el interior del coche. Luego ambos regresaron (uno de ellos, el que no había bajado, con la pistola desenfundada) hacia donde estaban las mujeres y se quedaron de pie junto a éstas observando el cadáver. El que tenía la pistola desenfundada les preguntó si la conocían. No, señor, dijo una de las mujeres. Nunca la habíamos visto. Esta criatura no es de aquí.
Esto ocurrió en 1993.
(Bolaño, 2004: 443)

8 An example of this is Elina Chauvet’s Zapatos rojos (2009), a work of public art that also comments on the femicides in Ciudad Juárez. Moved by the murder of her sister at the hands of the latter’s husband, Chauvet gathered shoes of victims of femicides and produced an installation: a series of shoes, covered in red paint, that stand in different public spaces. This installation began in Ciudad Juárez and replicas of it have been placed in public spaces around the world. The shoes stand in formation, functioning as a memorial to the missing women. The red paint evokes many meanings. While red can stand for the violent circumstances that surrounded these women’s death, in the world of fashion the red shoe is a typical icon of feminine sensuality. The superimposition of these meanings makes the viewer reflect on how different patriarchal dynamics discipline women’s bodies and desires through different logics in both private and public space. Their location in public points both to the shared responsibilities communities have in ending these violent acts and to the state’s responsibility to deliver protection and justice. This last trait is especially poignant, when the installation is placed in public squares. Visitors intervene the exhibition, often leaving notes and offerings near the shoes, turning the installation into a site to mourn their losses. Public art involves an always contested notion of the public sphere, and Zapatos rojos brings to the fore how the constitution of the public sphere works through the violent exclusion of bodies. The work questions those acts of exclusions, producing both a site for memory, a demand for justice and an appeal for the reorganization of the public sphere. Chauvet’s work speaks of the dynamic nature of community in public art, fundamental in shaping both spectatorship and the works. For an account on contemporary maternal activism in Mexico and the relationships between feminist activism, memory and public art, see Orozco Mendoza (2019) and Altınay, et al. (2019).

9 As Cabrera García has shown, each case underscores different modalities of patriarchal violence and precarity. The poor working conditions in the maquilas, the lack of urban infrastructure, the networks of narcos, the corruption and misogyny at work in the police force, a juridical system that delays any claims for justice, the violence faced in their homes and family structures, among other factors build a network that conditions women’s lives. The dense nature of the murder-descriptions makes them difficult to gloss over, producing a differentiated tempo for their reading. This difference of tempo enhances reflection, and contrasts with other regimes of production of violent imagery, led by an aesthetics of acceleration, rapid consumption, and show (Benjamin, 1996; Balibar, 2004).

10 It is not as if literature has nothing to do with violence – nor that violence is not linked with problems of representation, as we have seen. However, these two elements function as topics and narratives that traverse, connect, and give an overall sense of unity to 2666. The main plot around literature is the pursuit of a Prussian author known as Benno Von Archimboldi. The critics in the first part look for him actively, and the last part narrates the author’s life-story. Much like other novels by Bolaño, as we have seen in 2666, violence is another topic that structures the novel and is intertwined with literature. Though other crimes are depicted in 2666, the violent center is the femicides narrated in “The Part about the Crimes.”

 

