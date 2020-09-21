Alexandra Bachzetsis presents her new performance “Chasing a Ghost” at Mudam Luxembourg

Working at the intersection of dance, performance art, visual arts and theatre, Bachzetsis questions gender stereotypes from a broad frame of reference including literature, art, history, fashion and popular culture. Her energetic and dazzlingly visual choreography is based on gestures and attitudes in which identities are inverted and destabilised.

Chasing a Ghost comprises a series of ten duets performed by four dancers and two pianists. Bachzetsis expands the choreographic archetype of the duet to include references to the doppelganger, the mirror image and the uncanny. Images, movements and sounds are produced and doubled almost immediately. A sound that seems recognisable is quickly transformed into something different. A space that seems familiar is shown from a different angle. A movement that just occurred reappears in a different shape. Combining live music and performance with video and recorded sound, Chasing a Ghost investigates fluidity and permanence via the body, identity, the moving image and performance, challenging definitions of physical, emotional and psychological relationships.

Chasing a Ghost is produced in collaboration with Art Institute of Chicago, Art Gallery of Ontario; PACT Zollverein, Essen; Tanzquartier Wien; Bundeskunsthalle Bonn; Julidans, Amsterdam; Gessnerallee Zürich. The production is supported by Pro Helvetia – Schweizer Kulturstiftung, Stadt Zürich, Kanton Zürich, Ernst und Olga Gubler-Hablützel Stiftung, Stanley Thomas Johnson Foundation, Migros-Kulturprozent and Sophie und Karl Binding Stiftung. Co-production as part of Veranstalterfonds, Reso – Tanznetzwerk Schweiz.