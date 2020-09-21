FLASH FEED

21 September 2020, 9:00 am CET

SAVVY Contemporary reopens with RAUPENIMMERSATTISM

September 21, 2020
Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, We Are Present, 2020. Photograph. Courtesy of the artist.
Sarah Entwistle, An Architect and his Wife Arriving in his own Rather Large Airplane, 2020. Hand woven wool, natural and synthetic dyes. 220 cm x 280cm. Courtesy of the artist.
Sol Calero, “Pica Pica”. Exhibition view at Arco, Madrid, 2019. Photography by Oak Taylor-Smith. Courtesy of the artist; ChertLüdde, Berlin; Galerie Crèvecoeur, Paris.
Yasmin Bassir, Ein Werk ohne Ende (An Endless Work), 2016–ongoing. Ceramics. 5.5 × 4.5 cm. Installation view in nature, Hengam Island, Iran. Courtesy of the artist.
Phil Collins, my heart’s in my hand, and my hand is pierced, and my hand’s in the bag, and the bag is shut, and my heart is caught, 2013. Installation view at Museum of Contemporary Art, Cleveland, 2017. Photography by Jerry Birchfield. Courtesy of Shady Lane Productions, Berlin.
Hit Man Gurung (ArTree Nepal), HAPPY NEPAL !!! PROSPEROUS NEPAL !!!, 2019 onward. Photography by Sheelasha Rajbhandari. Curtesy of the artist.

SAVVY Contemporary reopens in a new venue with RAUPENIMMERSAATISM, a project that features performance, research, radio, and exhibition.

The project RAUPENIMMERSATTISM grapples with what affluence, growth and degrowth have meant, mean, and will mean to societies, problematising the myth of endless consumption and our cultures of affluence, in particular within the context of Berlin and Germany. The exhibition wants to look at the paradoxes of a space like Germany and other “strong economies”, whose strength more often than not relies on the weakness of others. The project is an effort to reflect on the myths of a consumer society, especially in times of advanced information technology and social media.

The collective exhibition, which is the outcome of ten months of research and reasoning, coincides with the inauguration of the new space that now hosts the gallery, a former casino in Berlin. The show unfolds as a choral questioning to challenge structural inequalities and stand alongside positions of vulnerability through the work of several international artists.

Artists: Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, Lhola Amira, ArTree Nepal (Hit Man Gurung), Yasmin Bassir, Sol Calero, Mansour Ciss Kanakassy, Phil Collins, Minerva Cuevas, Sarah Entwistle, Samira Hodaei, ILYICH, Anton Kats, Cinthia Marcelle, Fallon Mayanja, Daniela Medina Poch & Juan Pablo García Sossa, Jean David Nkot, Krishan Rajapakshe, Nasan Tur.

