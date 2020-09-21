SAVVY Contemporary reopens with RAUPENIMMERSATTISM

SAVVY Contemporary reopens in a new venue with RAUPENIMMERSAATISM, a project that features performance, research, radio, and exhibition.

The project RAUPENIMMERSATTISM grapples with what affluence, growth and degrowth have meant, mean, and will mean to societies, problematising the myth of endless consumption and our cultures of affluence, in particular within the context of Berlin and Germany. The exhibition wants to look at the paradoxes of a space like Germany and other “strong economies”, whose strength more often than not relies on the weakness of others. The project is an effort to reflect on the myths of a consumer society, especially in times of advanced information technology and social media.

The collective exhibition, which is the outcome of ten months of research and reasoning, coincides with the inauguration of the new space that now hosts the gallery, a former casino in Berlin. The show unfolds as a choral questioning to challenge structural inequalities and stand alongside positions of vulnerability through the work of several international artists.

Artists: Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, Lhola Amira, ArTree Nepal (Hit Man Gurung), Yasmin Bassir, Sol Calero, Mansour Ciss Kanakassy, Phil Collins, Minerva Cuevas, Sarah Entwistle, Samira Hodaei, ILYICH, Anton Kats, Cinthia Marcelle, Fallon Mayanja, Daniela Medina Poch & Juan Pablo García Sossa, Jean David Nkot, Krishan Rajapakshe, Nasan Tur.