Call for Applications by Produktionszentrum Tanz + Performance and Akademie Schloss Solitude

Produktionszentrum Tanz + Performance is collaborating with Akademie Schloss Solitude to award a residency fellowship to contemporary dancers and performers for the first time, this in the context of TANZPAKT Stuttgart, an initiative of the Cultural Office of the State Capital of Stuttgart. By inviting artists from all over the world to apply who are not active as artists in the administrative district of Stuttgart, the participating institutions seek to improve networking and collaboration in Stuttgart’s freelance dance scene, and to facilitate work on choreographic practice. Creating space for inquiry, research and artistic production is a further goal. Willingness to present one’s own work and interact with the Free Dance Scene in Stuttgart are prerequisites.

Deadline to submit:

June 30, 2020.

Two fellowships are being awarded. One from January – June 2021, and the other from July – December 2021.

Practical information:

The fellowship awarded by Produktionszentrum Tanz + Performance and Akademie Schloss Solitude is a residential fellowship: The fellow will be required to spend at least two thirds of the fellowship period at the Akademie. The fellow will also be required to reside permanently in Stuttgart for the duration of the fellowship (obligation to register with the authorities).

Students registered at a higher education institution will not be considered for a fellowship.

Akademie Schloss Solitude will provide:

The Akademie has 43 studio apartments for living/working and three guest studios. The buildings’ historical design means that the studios are usually suitable for single person occupancy in terms of size and facilities. The Akademie does attempt to facilitate the accommodation of families/partners. However, please bear in mind that this is not always possible in the cases of families/partners from abroad, as laws on entry and residence must be complied with.