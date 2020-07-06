Performa presents Bodybuilding, a Radical Broadcast Online Exhibition of Architecture and Performance

Performa presents “Bodybuilding“, a free online exhibition that examines the use of live performance by architects and charts a multigenerational lineage of designers and studios who have made architecture out of actions. The exhibition takes place from May 15 to July 15, 2020 on Radical Broadcast, Performa’s online channel at performa-arts.org. The exhibition is dedicated to Germano Celant (1940–2020).

Featuring the work of more than three dozen architects, “Bodybuilding” examines the use of live performance by architects of the 20th and 21st centuries who propose radical new approaches to the theory and practice of architecture. Looking beyond the unbuilt, utopian projects of the early modernists or the postwar avant-garde, the exhibition delves into real works of architecture that draw on performance, from the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.