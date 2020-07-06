MAAT – Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology presents RExFORM, an International Performance Project

In 2020, an unprecedented collaborative project between MAAT – Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology and BoCA – Biennial of Contemporary Arts is born with the wish of fostering contemporary artistic creation following the evolution of the concept of performance as a collaborative practice and its ramifications embracing novel concepts of theatricality, choreography and mediality.

The project supports the production of works by young practitioners of 35 years of age or younger — every year an international jury will award a winning project to benefit from funding, debut space and international promotion. This first edition is dedicated to the support of Portuguese creators.

RExFORM – International Performance Project proposes to support artists and creators from various fields with the realization of new creations that challenge the usual exhibition format, looking for innovative physical and virtual alternatives that play with the porosity of artistic borders. It is an invitation to projects that point to new languages, which, in the end, lead to clues to the future, for a generation of (and with) the future.

Jury

Beatrice Leanza

maat, Executive Director

Catherine Wood

Tate Modern, Performance Senior Curator

Chloé Siganos

Centre Pompidou, Performing Arts Director

John Romão

BoCA, Artistic Director

Grant

Winner project

12,000.00 EUR (VAT incl.)