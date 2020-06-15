Art Basel: Online Viewing Rooms from June 19th to June 26th

Starting from June 19th, Art Basel’s Online Viewing Rooms, a virtual platform connecting the world’s leading galleries with collectors and art enthusiasts from across the globe, will be open to the public. Showcasing over 4,000 artworks, presented by 281 leading galleries from five continents, they include Jhaveri Contemporary, New Delhi; Lia Rumma, Milan and Naples; Galerie Lahumière, Paris; Queer Thoughts, New York City; and Stevenson, Cape Town and many others.

This edition will also feature an engaging virtual events program, including Conversations, artist studio visits, performances, gallery tours, and more. All Conversations organized by Art Basel will be streamed live on our Facebook page.