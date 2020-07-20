FLASH FEED

20 July 2020, 9:00 am CET

Nicolás Jaar premiers Telas, a new album presented by Other People

July 20, 2020
Nicolás Jaar, Telas, 2020. Digital album cover. Courtesy of the artist.

Telas (Veils) is multiple things at once. It’s a visual terrain created by artist Somnath Bhatt. It’s a record by Nicolás Jaar, with key contributions from Milena Punzi (cello), Susanna Gonzo (voice), Anna Ippolito & Marzio Zorio (instrument makers), and Heba Kadry (mastering).

It’s a digital terrain (telas.parts) created by Abeera Kamran where the sounds and illustrations of Telas live in their liquid primordial states.
The site was imagined by Abeera, Somnath and Nicolás as a panspermic terrain where particles travel through space, weaving together life forms, where no matter -whether existing in thought, physical form or other- has a solid or unmovable origin.
This ancestral pollination between symbiotic lovers has created a world of veils (telas) which move and exist in unison. All affecting all.
The cover of the record depicts a cosmic spinneret in the act of web-making.
Multiple parts of the music were first played during two shows at The Kitchen in NYC in the fall of 2017, alongside performances by Africanus Okokon and Patrick Higgins.

Find more stories

FLASH FEED