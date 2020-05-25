Sun & Sea [Marina]: the opera performance available as a digital album

Since most of the Sun & Sea 2020 tour has been postponed, the opera performance by Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė, Vaiva Grainytė and Lina Lapelytė is now available as a digital album.

Imagine a beach – you within it, or better: watching from above – the burning sun, sunscreen and bright bathing suits and sweaty palms and legs. Tired limbs sprawled lazily across a mosaic of towels. Imagine the occasional squeal of children, laughter, the sound of an ice cream van in the distance. The musical rhythm of waves on the surf, a soothing sound (on this particular beach, not elsewhere). The crinkling of plastic bags whirling in the air, their silent floating, jellyfish-like, below the waterline. The rumble of a volcano, or of an airplane, or a speedboat. Then a chorus of songs: everyday songs, songs of worry and of boredom, songs of almost nothing. And below them: the slow creaking of an exhausted Earth, a gasp.

– The curator, Lucia Pietroiusti