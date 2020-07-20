Lower Manhattan Cultural Council – LMCC presents River To River 2020: Four Voices, an annual summer festival

River To River, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council – LMCC‘s annual summer festival, was created in the aftermath of 9/11 with the intention to heal and celebrate New Yorkers’ resiliency through the power of art.

For almost 20 years, this principle is the driving force behind our festival that remains free and open to all to this day.

Responding to the challenges of this present moment, LMCC and the founding partners of River To River have reimagined River To River 2020. We have invited four artists who explore social practice to create new works for New Yorkers as we navigate these uncharted waters together.

These projects have been reconfigured to channel important artistic voices to wide-ranging audiences with projects that start through virtual connection and lead to moments of physical presence, and public artworks that can be witnessed in open spaces over time.