Artist Relief will distribute grants to artists facing financial emergencies due to COVID-19

To support artists during the COVID-19 crisis, a coalition of national arts grantmakers have come together to create an emergency initiative to offer financial and informational resources to artists across the United States.

Artist Relief will distribute $5,000 grants to artists facing dire financial emergencies due to COVID-19; serve as an ongoing informational resource; and co-launch the COVID-19 Impact Survey for Artists and Creative Workers, designed by Americans for the Arts, to better identify and address the needs of artists.

To be eligible, you must be able to answer ”Yes“ to the prompts listed below. Please note that the Artist Relief coalition partners will make final eligibility determinations as needed.

I am a practicing artist able to demonstrate a sustained commitment to my work, career, and a public audience;

I am experiencing dire financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

I am 21 years of age or older;

I can provide a Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) after I’ve been notified of my selection;

I have been living and working in the U.S. for the last two years;

I am not a full-time employee, board member, director, officer, or immediate family member of any of the coalition partners;

I have not previously been awarded a relief grant from this fund