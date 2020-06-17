Edu Alert

17 June 2020, 9:00 am CET

Deptford X announces Support Network, a series of classes on how to establish a career as a BAME artist in the UK

Installation views of Deptford X 2019

Deptford X announces Support Network. Early career BAME artists are invited to apply to join a 2 hour session in a small closed group led by an artist or art professional who will share advice and experience on establishing a career as a BAME artist in the UK.
Each session leader offers a different focus and applicants may apply to join a session by registering via Eventbrite.

24 Jun. Hew Locke – How to present yourself and your work
Application deadline: 16th June

1 July. Christopher Kirubi – Support structures
Application deadline: 23rd June

8 July. Shawanda Corbett – On galleries
Application deadline: 30th June

15 July. Sahra Hersi – Learning from failure
Application deadline: 7th July

22 July. Harold Offeh – Soft power in the art world
Application deadline: 14th July

29 July. Teresa Cisneros – Supporting an artistic practice
Application deadline: 21st July

5 Aug. Michelle Williams Gamaker – PoCumentation
Application deadline: 28th July

26 Aug. Chila Kumari Burman – Navigating artistic ambitions and cultural expectations
Application deadline: 18th August

More TBC

All sessions take place on Wednesdays at 4pm via Zoom.

