Deptford X announces Support Network, a series of classes on how to establish a career as a BAME artist in the UK

Deptford X announces Support Network. Early career BAME artists are invited to apply to join a 2 hour session in a small closed group led by an artist or art professional who will share advice and experience on establishing a career as a BAME artist in the UK.
Each session leader offers a different focus and applicants may apply to join a session by registering via Eventbrite.
24 Jun. Hew Locke – How to present yourself and your work
Application deadline: 16th June
1 July. Christopher Kirubi – Support structures
Application deadline: 23rd June
8 July. Shawanda Corbett – On galleries
Application deadline: 30th June
15 July. Sahra Hersi – Learning from failure
Application deadline: 7th July
22 July. Harold Offeh – Soft power in the art world
Application deadline: 14th July
29 July. Teresa Cisneros – Supporting an artistic practice
Application deadline: 21st July
5 Aug. Michelle Williams Gamaker – PoCumentation
Application deadline: 28th July
26 Aug. Chila Kumari Burman – Navigating artistic ambitions and cultural expectations
Application deadline: 18th August
More TBC