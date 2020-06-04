Home Of The Arts: Artist Open Call

Contemporary cultural precinct HOTA, Home of the Arts, has announced it will commission up to 20 Australian artists to create a suite of new work for a major exhibition to be presented in its new Gallery opening in 2021.

The new AUD$60.5 million HOTA Gallery is currently under construction within HOTA precinct on the Gold Coast in Queensland and once completed will be the largest public gallery outside a capital city in Australia. HOTA Gallery will become the permanent home for the $32 million City Collection, whilst presenting international exhibitions exclusive to Australia alongside an ongoing commitment to present the work of local artists.

Criena Gehrke, Chief Executive Officer of HOTA, Home of the Arts said: “Now more than ever, we have a deep responsibility to support Australian artists. We have fast-tracked this $100,000 commissioning opportunity for up to 20 artists to create new works for the inaugural HOTA Gallery program in 2021. Artists are at the core of our vision; without artists there is no home of the arts.”

Australian artists who can demonstrate a significant link to the Gold Coast region, are invited to submit ideas for indoor and outdoor works, ranging from medium to large-scale installations, video projections, free-standing sculptures and performance, to all types of outdoor art that can be executed well in the environment.

As well as receiving an artist fee for their participation in the exhibition, successful applicants will have the support from the HOTA Gallery Curatorial and Exhibitions teams to develop, prepare, and install their work. HOTA are accepting submissions from established and emerging artists aged 18 years or older, who are either based on, or can demonstrate a significant link to the Gold Coast. Artists who are ambitious and locally engaged but globally aware, who share the belief that art has the power to unite, challenge, transform and delight, are encouraged to submit ideas.

The exhibition will be curated by the HOTA Gallery team with initial input from a leading industry professional.