London Collective brings together 42 UK based galleries on Vortic Collect, the new extended reality app for the art world

London Collective brings together 42 of the UK’s best commercial galleries to present exhibitions and artists’ projects on Vortic Collect, the new extended reality app for the art world.

London Collective has been generously offered use of the Vortic platform who, in response to the recent interest in collaborative projects between galleries, has developed a section for collectives on the app. London Collective is the first to use Vortic Collect in this way and allows galleries to introduce digital exhibitions in parallel with their actual gallery programmes, as well as creating an additional space.

The Collective of art dealers and gallerists have come together in recognition that this is a defining moment of change in how art is accessed, particularly in response to the travel restrictions which mean many people are unable to visit exhibitions in person. As part of the Collective, galleries are able to support one another by encouraging equal viewer opportunities and the sharing of audiences via Vortic Collect. This is the first opportunity in finding ways to work more closely in the future and was born out of a Whatsapp group for London galleries, created at the beginning of the pandemic as a way to share intel and ideas which all galleries could benefit from.

The launch of London Collective coincides with the Vortic Collect’s AR function going live, enabling viewers the opportunity to bring artworks into their own home.