The Kitchen New York: Kitchen Broadcast, a new livestream performance series

Kitchen Broadcast is a new livestream performance series taking place every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm EDT on The Kitchen’s media channels.

On Thursday, May 21, Xavier Cha will perform a guided hypnosis text she developed in collaboration with a clinical hypnotherapist for her 2019 solo exhibition at Commonwealth and Council in Los Angeles. As one part of that exhibition entitled “SUB”, Cha presented a participatory, immersive sound installation Hypnobirth, for which she and hypnotherapist Bianca DeGroat developed a text that was then recorded by DeGroat and accompanied by a soundtrack by Lafawndah. Cha has chosen to revisit this text, reading it herself for this livestream as part of her ongoing research into the entangled economy of personal agency and external control, especially as it relates to this new enigmatic terrain of physically distanced and highly mediated sociality.