osloBIENNALEN FIRST EDITION: Public Sounds

osloBIENNALEN FIRST EDITION launches Public Sounds, a selection of encounters with art in public space and the public sphere.

With all of us now living in socially distanced self-isolation and taking into consideration official guidance related to Covid-19, the biennial programme continues to investigate the subtle and myriad ways in which people encounter art in public space and the public sphere. The spring programme will start with an exploration of sound environments with works by Norwegian artists Alexander Rishaug and Øystein Wyller Odden.

The curators note: “For the first edition of osloBIENNALEN, it has always been essential to find a way to work with platforms other than the physical public space of the city, and from this reflection, to begin work on the setting up of production units that allow us at a later stage to produce radio, film, television, together with internet, mail art, among others. The sound works by Alexander Rishaug and Øystein Wyller Odden have a quality that lends itself to direct experience, and, interestingly, were recorded in buildings that represent political power in Norway: the offices of Oslo’s power (City Hall) and the former offices of the prime minister and government (H-blokka).”