New Museum: Media Alert

The New Museum has announced a wide range of new digital offerings:

Amy Sherald in Conversation with Massimiliano Gioni

Tuesday, April 28, 7:00 p.m. EST

This online-only event will feature acclaimed artist Amy Sherald in conversation with Massimiliano Gioni, Artistic Director of the New Museum, exploring what it means for contemporary artists engaged with portraiture to be a witness

“Kids Menu”: a new weekly email

The New Museum is introducing a new weekly email for kids and those caring for them, titled “Kids Menu.” Starting this week, the New Museum Education Department will regularly share a contemporary art-inspired activity designed to connect students with themselves, those around them, and the wider world.

“Screen Series”: now online

In 2016, the New Museum inaugurated a platform for the presentation of new video works by emerging contemporary artists titled ‘Screens Series.’ Encompassing a combination of screenings in the New Museum theater and on monitors in the Lower Level walls, the series has presented artists working with a range of media—from 16mm film to computer-generated imagery (CGI). During our closure, the Museum is featuring selected videos by Screen Series artists on a weekly basis, bringing art to the public at home.

Week one: Randa Maroufi’s Le ParK (2015)

Week two: Luiz Roque’s Zero (2019)

Recently Announced from the New Museum

“We=Link: Ten Easy Pieces”

The latest installment of “First Look,” Rhizome and the New Museum’s ongoing exhibition program of net art.

“Home Delivery“

A new bi-weekly digital newsletter of information, resources, and stories from the New Museum