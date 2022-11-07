ART FOR CHANGE x City Harvest: Patricia Renee’ Thomas, Na’ye Perez and Kate Pincus-Whitney

ART FOR CHANGE, a leading art platform for the socially conscious collector, is pleased to announce a series of three new hand-embellished prints by artists Patricia Renee’ Thomas, Na’Ye Perez, and Kate Pincus-Whitney. For their fourth initiative benefitting the organization, ART FOR CHANGE will donate a portion of proceeds from each print sold to City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization, in support of the organization’s mission to provide fresh and nutritious food to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity. Timed to November, when America celebrates bounty and feasting for Thanksgiving, ART FOR CHANGE aims to raise awareness and vital funds to combat food insecurity.

“ART FOR CHANGE has proudly and successfully helped to provide tens of thousands of meals to New Yorkers through past initiatives and we’re thrilled to build upon this legacy ahead of the holiday season,”said Jeanne Masel, Founder and Chief Curator of ART FOR CHANGE.

“These incredible and vibrant artworks focus on community and gathering, which is so central to how we celebrate the holidays and makes our mission to support City Harvest all the more urgent.”

Each print in this series imagines community and gathering through a breadth of interpersonal lenses. Community is embodied in family, the safety felt by theembrace of a beloved parent or sibling, and the inspiration to fly further and explore possibilities through shared histories, myths, and muses. From sharing a meal to sharing in an achievement, this newest collection benefiting City Harvest affirms the strength in communities and their power as a bedrock for progress. As in all series, artists will receive 50% of the net proceeds of print sales.