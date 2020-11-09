Whitney Museum of American Art presents Art History from Home: Collective Memory in Contemporary Black Art

This session looks at the ways contemporary Black artists draw on collective memory to play with, challenge, and transform notions of identity. We will consider works by Faith Ringgold, Betye Saar, and Kerry James Marshall to explore how these artists subvert the canon of American art and culture.

Ayanna Dozier is an artist, lecturer, curator, and Ph.D. candidate at McGill University. Her dissertation, Mnemonic Aberrations, examines the formal and narrative aesthetics in Black feminist experimental short films in the United Kingdom and the United States. She is the author of the 33 1/3 book on Janet Jackson’s The Velvet Rope. She is currently a Joan Tisch Teaching Fellow at the Whitney and a lecturer in the Department of Communication and Media Studies at Fordham University.