Whitney Museum of American Art presents Art History from Home: Asian American Perspectives.

This series of online talks by the Whitney’s Joan Tisch Teaching Fellows highlights works in the Museum’s collection to illuminate critical topics in American art from 1900 to the present. During each thirty-minute session, participants are invited to comment and ask questions through a moderated chat.

This session will explore work by American artists of Asian descent, including Sarah Sze, Isamu Noguchi, and Anicka Yi, alongside artworks that engage with aspects of “Asian-ness” by artists from other backgrounds, such as Chris Burden and Andy Warhol. Looking at these works together, it will be possible to consider what it means for an ethnic and cultural identity to be the frame through which we experience and understand representation, artistic expression, and the geopolitical tensions that shaped twentieth-century history.