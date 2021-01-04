“When did Video Become Art?” an online lecture hosted by the Whitney Museum of American Art

As one of the first art museums to have the technology and flexible screening space for video art, the Whitney was a pioneer in foregrounding video as a “serious” artistic medium. This session will examine key moving image artworks in the Museum’s collection by artists such as Joan Jonas, Bruce Nauman, and Howardena Pindell, and explore their role in contributing to the understanding of video within art history.
“When did Video Become Art?” an online lecture hosted by the Whitney Museum of American ArtJanuary 4, 2021
