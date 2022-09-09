MoMA presents “Wolfgang Tillmans: Video Works, 1987-2021” with two special screenings

Though best known as a photographer, Wolfgang Tillmans began experimenting with moving images in the 1980s, and he has been working in video consistently since the 2000s. In conjunction with the exhibition “Wolfgang Tillmans: To look without fear“, this artist-curated program, a reprisal of the September 12 Modern Mondays screening, draws on work from across his four-decade career. Featured works include video feedback, slowed down (1987), one of his first videos; Heartbeat/Armpit (2003), a short but entrancing depiction of a young man at rest; and Instrument (2015), a single-channel, split-screen projection showing Tillmans from the back, dancing in white briefs to the sound of his own feet. In addition, the selection will feature a series of new works (which can also be experienced as part of Moon in Earthlight (2021), a visual album and immersive listening room in the gallery exhibition). Tillmans’s 30-minute video 14th Street (1994–95), shot from the window of his then New York apartment, opens the program.
MoMA presents “Wolfgang Tillmans: Video Works, 1987-2021” with two special screeningsSeptember 9, 2022
“Wolfgang Tillmans: Video Works, 1987-2021”
MoMA – Museum of Modern Art, New York
Wednesday, September 14 – 7:00 pm
Friday, September 15 – 4:00 pm
Reserve your ticket here!
Find more stories
Kunsthall Trondheim shares excerpts from Geocinema’s video works
Excerpts from Geocinema’s main video shown in the exhibition “Making of Earths” are digitally available on Kunsthall Trondheim’s website. Moving…
Tracey Emin “Video Works, 1995—2017” Xavier Hufkens
With fifteen titles spanning a period of three decades, the exhibition will mark the first overview of Emin’s video art.…
MoMA PS1 presents Hidden Histories, a choice selection from MoMA’s film collection
Hidden Histories features a choice selection of rarely—if ever—screened works from MoMA’s film collection, buried treasures and curator favorites that…
SWATCH X MoMA – Special Edition Watches Launched
Swatch and MoMA (The Museum of Modern Art) are collaborating to launch new special edition watches – the range includes…