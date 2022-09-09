MoMA presents “Wolfgang Tillmans: Video Works, 1987-2021” with two special screenings

Though best known as a photographer, Wolfgang Tillmans began experimenting with moving images in the 1980s, and he has been working in video consistently since the 2000s. In conjunction with the exhibition “Wolfgang Tillmans: To look without fear“, this artist-curated program, a reprisal of the September 12 Modern Mondays screening, draws on work from across his four-decade career. Featured works include video feedback, slowed down (1987), one of his first videos; Heartbeat/Armpit (2003), a short but entrancing depiction of a young man at rest; and Instrument (2015), a single-channel, split-screen projection showing Tillmans from the back, dancing in white briefs to the sound of his own feet. In addition, the selection will feature a series of new works (which can also be experienced as part of Moon in Earthlight (2021), a visual album and immersive listening room in the gallery exhibition). Tillmans’s 30-minute video 14th Street (1994–95), shot from the window of his then New York apartment, opens the program.