9 September 2022, 9:00 am CET

MoMA presents “Wolfgang Tillmans: Video Works, 1987-2021” with two special screenings

Wolfgang Tillmans, Completely Change, 2017. Still. HD video, color, sound. 3′ 22”. Courtesy of the artist; David Zwirner, New York / Hong Kong; Galerie Buchholz, Berlin / Cologne; and Maureen Paley, London.

Though best known as a photographer, Wolfgang Tillmans began experimenting with moving images in the 1980s, and he has been working in video consistently since the 2000s. In conjunction with the exhibition “Wolfgang Tillmans: To look without fear“, this artist-curated program, a reprisal of the September 12 Modern Mondays screening, draws on work from across his four-decade career. Featured works include video feedback, slowed down (1987), one of his first videos; Heartbeat/Armpit (2003), a short but entrancing depiction of a young man at rest; and Instrument (2015), a single-channel, split-screen projection showing Tillmans from the back, dancing in white briefs to the sound of his own feet. In addition, the selection will feature a series of new works (which can also be experienced as part of Moon in Earthlight (2021), a visual album and immersive listening room in the gallery exhibition). Tillmans’s 30-minute video 14th Street (1994–95), shot from the window of his then New York apartment, opens the program.

“Wolfgang Tillmans: Video Works, 1987-2021”

MoMA – Museum of Modern Art, New York
Wednesday, September 14 – 7:00 pm
Friday, September 15 – 4:00 pm

