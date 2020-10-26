FLASH FEED

26 October 2020, 9:00 am CET

MoMA PS1 presents Hidden Histories, a choice selection from MoMA’s film collection

I Need a Ride to California. 1968. USA. Directed by Morris Engel. Courtesy Orkin/Engel Film and Photo Archive.

Hidden Histories features a choice selection of rarely—if ever—screened works from MoMA’s film collection, buried treasures and curator favorites that have remained obscure due to their unusual character, commercial unavailability, or restoration status. Several of these films have recently been preserved, and many screenings will feature guest presenters and commentators.

