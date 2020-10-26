MoMA PS1 presents Hidden Histories, a choice selection from MoMA’s film collection

Hidden Histories features a choice selection of rarely—if ever—screened works from MoMA’s film collection, buried treasures and curator favorites that have remained obscure due to their unusual character, commercial unavailability, or restoration status. Several of these films have recently been preserved, and many screenings will feature guest presenters and commentators.
MoMA PS1 presents Hidden Histories, a choice selection from MoMA’s film collectionOctober 26, 2020
Find more stories
Cathy Wilkes MoMA PS1 / New York
This monographic exhibition of the work of Cathy Wilkes — the largest yet devoted to the artist — includes two…
Mette Ingvartsen MoMA PS1 / New York
At the beginning of Mette Ingvartsen’s 69 Positions, the audience enters an open, steel-tube cage lined with various performance documentation…
Cindy Sherman at MoMA / New York
The Museum of Modern Art opens its long-awaited Cindy Sherman retrospective on February 26.
Bodys Kingelez MoMA / New York
In 1971, military dictator Mobutu Sese Seko took control of Congo, renamed it Zaire, and campaigned for a vast cultural…