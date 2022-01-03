On View

3 January 2022, 9:00 am CET

Tracey Emin “Video Works, 1995—2017” Xavier Hufkens

January 3, 2022
Tracey Emin, Homage to Edvard Munch and all My Dead Children, 1998. Video. 29′. Courtesy of the artist and Xavier Hufkens, Brussels.
Tracey Emin, Why I Never Became a Dancer, 1995. Film, Super 8 mm, shown as video, projection, colour and sound. 6′ 32”. Courtesy of the artist and Xavier Hufkens, Brussels.
Tracey Emin, How It Feels, 1996. Video. 3′ 45”. Courtesy of the artist and Xavier Hufkens, Brussels.
Tracey Emin, Tracey Emin’s CV Cunt Vernacular, 1997. Single channel video (shot on Mini-DV). 9′ 41”. Courtesy of the artist and Xavier Hufkens, Brussels.
Tracey Emin, Sometimes the Dress is Worth More Money Than the Money, 2000. Video. 4′. Courtesy of the artist and Xavier Hufkens, Brussels.
Tracey Emin, You made me feel like this, 2017. Single channel HD video. 3′ 41”. Courtesy of the artist and Xavier Hufkens, Brussels

With fifteen titles spanning a period of three decades, the exhibition will mark the first overview of Emin’s video art. Though they have received less visibility than the artist’s work in installation and painting, Emin’s films are a vital component of her oeuvre. Key works such as Why I never became a dancer (1995) and How it Feels (1996) will be shown alongside rarely screened videos including Niagra (1997) and Love is a Strange Thing (2000). Brought together here for the first time, the works in this exhibition offer a window into Emin’s infamous world: from her earliest traumas and personal struggles, to her poetic, witty and often self-deprecating views on love and loneliness. The exhibition will be accompanied by a text by writer and curator, David Rimanelli.

