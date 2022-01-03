Tracey Emin “Video Works, 1995—2017” Xavier Hufkens

With fifteen titles spanning a period of three decades, the exhibition will mark the first overview of Emin’s video art. Though they have received less visibility than the artist’s work in installation and painting, Emin’s films are a vital component of her oeuvre. Key works such as Why I never became a dancer (1995) and How it Feels (1996) will be shown alongside rarely screened videos including Niagra (1997) and Love is a Strange Thing (2000). Brought together here for the first time, the works in this exhibition offer a window into Emin’s infamous world: from her earliest traumas and personal struggles, to her poetic, witty and often self-deprecating views on love and loneliness. The exhibition will be accompanied by a text by writer and curator, David Rimanelli.
Tracey Emin “Video Works, 1995—2017” Xavier HufkensJanuary 3, 2022
