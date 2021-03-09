SWATCH X MoMA – Special Edition Watches Launched

Swatch and MoMA (The Museum of Modern Art) are collaborating to launch new special edition watches – the range includes six creations inspired by the MoMA collection, which includes Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night (1889), Gustav Klimt’s Hope II (1907-1908), The Dream (1910) by Henri Rousseau, Composition in Oval with Color Planes 1 (1914) by Piet Mondrian, The City and Design, The Wonders of Life on Earth, Isamu Kurita(1966) by Tadanori Yokoo, and New York (1968) by Tadanori Yokoo. Swatch and MoMA designed a unique packaging for collectors, inspired by the museum’s Blade Stairs.

Carlo Giordanetti, CEO of Swatch Art Peace Hotel says “Swatch is very pleased to celebrate a new step in its rich history with MoMA, which includes several Swatch watches in the museum’s permanent collection. It is a true honor to be able to reinterpret masterpieces by Vincent Van Gogh, Gustav Klimt and Piet Mondrian and highlight our passion for 20th century art and artists.” In addition, “[they are] extremely happy to include watches based on the works of highly regarded contemporary artists, such as Tadanori Yokoo and Beatriz Milhazes […].” In fact, Swatch has also collaborated with artist Milhazes to feature three of her works from the MoMA collection, on the Swatch X You platform, which allows customers to personalize their watch.

Swatch watches have been featured in four MoMA exhibitions: Humble Masterpieces (2004), Architecture and Design: Inaugural Installation (2004-2005), Standard Deviations: Types and Families in Contemporary Design(2011-2012) and Items: Is Fashion Modern? (2017-2018).