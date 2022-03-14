Independent Curators International calls for applications the 2022 Curatorial Research Fellowships

Independent Curators International (ICI) is now accepting applications for the 2022 Curatorial Research Fellowships, made possible in part by the Marian Goodman Gallery Initiative in honor of the late Okwui Enwezor. ICI Fellowships focus on promoting experimentation, collaboration, and international engagement in the field. They support early-to-mid-career curators to advance their practice and develop new knowledge in contemporary art through research, travel, and the development of professional networks.

Conceived to foster independent research, ICI’s Curatorial Research Fellowships offer a framework tailored to each curator’s field of critical inquiry. The fellows will receive financial support, mentorship specific to their research interests, and, whenever possible, the opportunity to travel. They will have access to ICI’s international networks of collaborators and programs to create opportunities for continued learning.

This year, ICI is offering four Fellowship opportunities:

–Curatorial Research Fellowships for BIPOC curators based in the US, under the Marian Goodman Gallery Initiative in honor of the late Okwui Enwezor

–Curatorial Research Fellowships for curators of African descent based anywhere in the world, under the Marian Goodman Gallery Initiative in honor of the late Okwui Enwezor

–Indigenous Curatorial Research Fellowship for Indigenous curators based in the US

–Mississippi River Basin Curatorial Research Fellowships for curators focusing on curatorial and artistic practices and alternative histories of the region defined by the Mississippi River