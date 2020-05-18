Independent Curators International (ICI): do it (home)

Since its inception, do it has grown from 12 to over 400 sets of artists’ instructions, and has been shown in more than 150 art spaces in over 15 countries. To its curator Hans Ulrich Obrist, “do it has always been global and local.” Since 1995, when it became a part of ICI’s traveling exhibitions program, do it has been realized in close to 100 art spaces internationally. With the relaunch of do it (home), the project’s expansion continues. ICI joined in with the Serpentine Galleries in London and Kaldor Public Art Projects in Sydney on do it (around the world), a new chapter of Obrist’s exhibition-in-progress.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, ICI has also made do it (home) available to art spaces within its international network, free of charge, with the support of ICI’s Board of Trustees, contributors to ICI’s Access Fund, and the Jeanne and Dennis Masel Foundation. Over 30 collaborating art spaces have already joined the movement, simultaneously distributing do it (home) to their local audiences and communities around the world.