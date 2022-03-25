Protected: Private Self / Public Self: A Conversation with Charles Ray by Anthony Marascoby Anthony Marasco March 25, 2022
Part of this interview was conducted while walking in Paris, part via email. As I prepared the final draft for submission, it hit me. Hooper. The artwork is not a monument but the representation of a monument. It is an anti-rhetorical equestrian monument in which the rider is approachable by “you and your neighbor” at the pedestrian level. Not a sovereign-like figure above a pedestal, but one of us on a horse, a guy trying to stay on top. An Everyman symbolizing the unsteadiness of popular sovereignty, if you will. In Brideshead Revisited, Evelyn Waugh called our age the “Age of Hooper.” The age of the common people. Hooper was the likable if sapless attendant of the narrating character, Charles Ryder. Is the horse being called Hooper a coincidence, or is this one of Ray’s ever-bending narrative twists? And if it is a coincidence, as I believe it is, isn’t it beautiful how the art of Charles Ray, so simple in appearance, can muster so much complexity by way of paratexts such as the present one? For what else are interviews if not more layers of meaning added to the actual work?
Charles Ray’s solo exhibition “Figure Ground” is on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, through June 5, 2022. Another major retrospective is divided between La Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection, Paris, through June 6, 2022, and Centre Pompidou, Paris, through June 20, 2022. Ray’s work will be on view at the 2022 Whitney Biennial, “Quiet as It’s Kept,” from April 6 through September 5, 2022.
Anthony Marasco is a Doctor of Philosophy at the University of California, Berkeley, and Senior Lecturer at NABA, Milano.
1 Jean-Pierre Criqui, “Charles Ray Sculpture-Fiction,” in Charles Ray, exhibition catalogue (Paris: Centre Pompidou, 2022), p. 123.
