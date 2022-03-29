The IKOB Feminist Art Prize 2022 call for entries is open

The IKOB Feminist Art Prize aims to amplify artistic voices that have less power in the contemporary art world and in society at large. Rather than looking for artistic practices that fit neatly into the category of a pre-determined definition of feminism, the prize poses the open question of what feminism in all its forms might mean to artists working today. Operating from this position of curiosity, we invite entries for the prize from artists of all genders based in Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg whose work pushes us to re-imagine the reality we live in.

The jury consists of Paula van den Bosch, Senior Curator at Bonnefantenmuseum, Maastricht; Anastasia Chaguidouline, independent curator and cultural manager; Els Roelandt, editor at KIOSK, Gent; and Nadia Vilenne, gallerist in Liège. The jury will select a group of finalists who will be invited to present their work in the prize exhibition at IKOB in the summer of 2022, as well as three winners who will receive a cash prize also covering the acquisition of a work for the IKOB collection. The third prize traditionally supports an artist working in the region of East Belgium. The first prize consists of a cash prize of 10.000 €, the second of 7.500 €, and the regional prize of 1.500 €.