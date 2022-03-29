Edu Alert

The IKOB Feminist Art Prize 2022 call for entries is open

March 29, 2022
Helen Anna Flanagan, Gestures of Anatomy, 2019. Still from the video. 13′. Courtesy and © of the artist.

The IKOB Feminist Art Prize aims to amplify artistic voices that have less power in the contemporary art world and in society at large. Rather than looking for artistic practices that fit neatly into the category of a pre-determined definition of feminism, the prize poses the open question of what feminism in all its forms might mean to artists working today. Operating from this position of curiosity, we invite entries for the prize from artists of all genders based in Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg whose work pushes us to re-imagine the reality we live in.

The jury consists of Paula van den Bosch, Senior Curator at Bonnefantenmuseum, Maastricht; Anastasia Chaguidouline, independent curator and cultural manager; Els Roelandt, editor at KIOSK, Gent; and Nadia Vilenne, gallerist in Liège. The jury will select a group of finalists who will be invited to present their work in the prize exhibition at IKOB in the summer of 2022, as well as three winners who will receive a cash prize also covering the acquisition of a work for the IKOB collection. The third prize traditionally supports an artist working in the region of East Belgium. The first prize consists of a cash prize of 10.000 €, the second of 7.500 €, and the regional prize of 1.500 €.

Deadline for applications is April 24th, 2022 at midnight.

Finalists will be informed by May 6th, 2022, with the winners of the prize officially announced on the opening night of the exhibition.

To apply, the following documents are required (in English, German or French) as one single PDF file (max. 10 MB) to the email address artprize@ikob.be:
• A curriculum vitae with your contact details (email, telephone, address, website).
• Images of recent relevant works with captions, including work that could be shown as part of the exhibition at IKOB between June 24th and September 25th, 2022.
• A short artist statement elaborating on the connection of your practice to the objectives of the IKOB Feminist Art Prize.

