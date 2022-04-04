FLASH FEED

4 April 2022, 9:00 am CET

Kadist.Tv brings together artworks of over 100 KADIST-produced artist

April 4, 2022
Ho Tzu Nyen, The Cloud of Unknowing, 2011. Courtesy of the artist and KADIST Collection.
Takeshi Murata, OM Rider, 2013. Courtesy of the artist and KADIST Collection.
Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, La cabeza mató a todos, 2014. Courtesy of the artist and KADIST Collection.

Kadist.Tv is a new online video portal, that brings together KADIST’s global collection of more than 400 video artworks with over 100 KADIST-produced artist interviews, curated playlists, artist spotlights and occasional live broadcasts. Viewers can search and sort, watch and bookmark video excerpts, and link to full-length videos that align with their interests, research and curiosity.

