Kadist.Tv brings together artworks of over 100 KADIST-produced artist

Kadist.Tv is a new online video portal, that brings together KADIST’s global collection of more than 400 video artworks with over 100 KADIST-produced artist interviews, curated playlists, artist spotlights and occasional live broadcasts. Viewers can search and sort, watch and bookmark video excerpts, and link to full-length videos that align with their interests, research and curiosity.
April 4, 2022
