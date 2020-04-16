König Galerie: Manuel Rossner “SURPRISINGLY THIS RATHER WORKS”

With “SURPRISINGLY THIS RATHER WORKS“, curated by Anika Meier and Johann König, König Galerie presents an exhibition of digital art by Manuel Rossner that is both a spatial intervention in and a virtual expansion of the physical gallery. It is Rossner’s first solo exhibition in this space. The digital visitor enters the virtual gallery through an app.

SURPRISINGLY THIS RATHER WORKS shows a series of digital objects that form a parcours, which the visitor can explore by means of an avatar. Rossner transforms the brutalist church St. Agnes into a gaming environment inspired by the 1990s game show “American Gladiators” and by so-called gyms that are used for cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence by companies such as OpenAI in San Francisco.