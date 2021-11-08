Originally published in Flash Art Germany no. 46 – 47 June, 1974.

The fan suits my body — I carry it and I balance it on my shoulders so that head and shoulders constitute the central axis of the two semicircles. — Starting position — The two semicircles of the fan close over my head — when I move my body’s balance, the two semicircles change their horizontal starting position and begin to turn — one semicircle turns in front of my body, the other one behind it, so that my body becomes the fixed axis for the semicircles — when the rotation is slow, just sections of my body can be seen by turn — when the two semicircles rotate fast, they close in a transparent circle.