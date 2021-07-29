Protected: Social Media and the Aesthetics of Identity Politics by Mirena Liakousiby Mirena Liakousi July 29, 2021
Mirena Liakousi is an artist and curator. Her research focuses on post-digital art and the ways algorithms and AI technologies affect identity formation.
1 L. Nakamura and P. Chow-White, Race after the Internet (New York: Routledge, 2012) p. 7.
2 A. Ben-Ze’ev, Love Online (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2007), p. 34.
3 A. Greenfield, Radical Technologies: The Design of Everyday Life (London/New York: Verso, 2018), p. 29.
4 J. Cheney-Lippold, “A New Algorithmic Identity,” Theory, Culture & Society, 28(6), 2011, p. 165.
5 J. Barlett, The People vs Tech: How the Internet is Killing Democracy (and How We Save It) (London: Ebury Press, 2018), p. 19.
6 Barlett, p. 7.
7 L. Hardesty, “Study finds gender and skin-type bias in commercial artificial- intelligence systems,” MIT News, 11/2/2018. Retrieved from: https://news.mit.edu/2018/study-finds-gender-skin-type-bias-artificial-intelligence-systems-0212. Accessed on 25/06/2021
8 J. Griffiths, “The ineradicable bias the heart of algorithm design,” The panoply, 2019. Retrieved from: https://www.thepanoply.com/the-ineradicable-bias-at-the-heart-of-algorithm-design/. Accessed on: 20/06/202
9 Nakamura and Chow-White, p. 15.
10 S. Wynter, “Towards the Sociogenic Principle: Fanon, The Puzzle of Conscious Experience, of ‘Identity’ and What it’s Like to be ‘Black,’” in M. Durán-Cogan and A. Gómez-Moriana (eds.), National Identity and Sociopolitical Change: Latin America Between Marginalization and Integration (Minneapolis and London: University of Minnesota Press, 1999).
11 S. Browne, “Digital Epidermalization: Race, Identity and Biometrics,” Critical Sociology 36(1), 2009, p. 133; F. Fanon, Black Skin, White Masks, New York: Grove, 1967), p. 109.
12 Nakamura and Chow-White, p. 13.
13 Barlett, p. 50.
14 E. Nathan, “Hank Willis Thomas on Race, the Media, and His Upcoming Armory Show Takeover,” Artsy (25/02/2015). Retrieved from: https://www.artsy.net/article/editorial-hank-willis-thomas-on-race-the-media. Accessed on: 12/06/2021
15 S. Browne, Dark Matters: On the Surveillance of Blackness (Durham: Duke University Press, 2015), p. 126.
16 https://forfreedoms.org
17 W. Benjamin, “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction” (1935), in Illuminations, H. Zohn, trans. (Boston/New York: Mariner Books, 2019) p. 193.
medienwerk.nrw: Call for Projects for Media Art Fund & Media Art Fellows
Two new funding programs of the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) will support…
documenta announces a new visual identity for the 15th edition
The visual identity of documenta fifteen, which was developed in collaboration with students, is inspired by lumbung. With the symbol…
Transparency Aesthetics
“You have to write your own Relational Aesthetics,” Renaud Jerez told me earlier today during a phone conversation about the…
TENET, a time-based media program presented by Swiss Institute
TENET is a time-based media program at Swiss Institute, following a summer when blockbusters never arrived at their intended destinations.…