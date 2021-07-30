Protected: Por Colombia Hasta el Fin by Henry Broomeby Henry Broome July 30, 2021
More stories by
“Nour El Ain (نور العين)” Karma International / Zurich
Our heritages bind us, socially and emotionally, to our intimate desires. This engaging exhibition confronts themes of humanity’s thirst for…
Sensible Ecstasy in the works of Mandy El-Sayegh
Mandy El-Sayegh’s research addresses some of the most burning questions that women (artists) have dealt with for decades: How does…
Christian García Bello “Pongo mi pie desnudo en el umbral” Fundación DIDAC / Santiago de Compostela
If, in a certain place, houses are made one way and barns are made another, there is a reason for…
Art 4 Deplorables
A bi-weekly round-up of global art news from an admittedly fallible viewpoint. US ARTISTS: POTUS OUT OF OUR MISERY Welcome…