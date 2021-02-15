medienwerk.nrw: Call for Projects for Media Art Fund & Media Art Fellows

Two new funding programs of the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) will support cooperative media art & digital culture projects of institutions and independent initiatives in NRW with a total volume of 940,000 EUR from 2021 to 2023.

Developed in cooperation with the network medienwerk.nrw and supervised by the Office medienwerk.nrw.

The Call for Projects is addressed to all institutions and initiatives, alliances and collectives, places and spaces of media art & digital culture, whose cooperative projects deal artistically and culturally with contemporary technological/media change and its effects on society.

medienwerk.nrw considers media art to be a multifaceted artistic practice. Using speculative, experimental, questioning, and documentary strategies, among others, it addresses, explores, comments on, and translates current issues surrounding art, technology, and society, as well as their interconnections and changes. It can take a variety of forms and contribute to fostering a multi-voiced social debate. Its spectrum ranges from visual art to film, music, performance, and newer media forms such as virtual reality and hybrid spaces.

Interested parties can apply for one of two funding programs, depending on the project and objective

Media Art Fellows

1 institution or independent initiative in NRW + 1 fellow from outside NRW

Jointly develop a research project in the thematic area of art, technology, and society (e.g. with an expert from the field of curatorial practice, media art, activism, research, journalism as a fellow).

Deadlines for submitting project proposals to the medienwerk.nrwoffice: April 15, 2021, and February 15, 2022

Media Art Fund

2 + X institutions or independent initiatives based in NRW

Jointly develop a cooperation project in the thematic area of art, technology and society (e.g. artistic productions, cooperation for dialogue and exchange, archive work; possible formats, e.g. exhibitions, performances, workshops, screenings, performances, discourse events).

Deadlines for submitting project proposals to the medienwerk.nrw office: April 19, 2021, and January 1, 2022

Project proposals can be submitted online at www.medienwerk.nrw

On the current situation: In favor of innovative approaches, the funding programs were deliberately designed to be broad and open even before the Corona pandemic. We would like to explicitly encourage artists and institutions to submit their project proposals despite a situation that is also uncertain for the cultural sector. The Office medienwerk.nrw is available to answer questions about funding conditions and opportunities during the Corona pandemic.