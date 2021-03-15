Almine Rech launches first NFTs with French artist César Piette

Almine Rech is pleased to present a first time collaboration with Nifty Gateway and artist César Piette. Four NFTs by the artist will be launched through the Nifty Gateway platform today at 1.30 PM EST.

• Redhead woman on seascape / Edition of 100 – 250 $

• Snow on mountain / Edition of 50 – 499 $

• Vanitas with green skull and copper vase / Edition of 50 – 499 $

• Yellow and green bird / Edition of 25 – 799 $

French artist César Piette’s work questions the materiality of the image and the nature of painting, while his use of traditional techniques — monochromatic layers, perspective, light, composition, and bold use of shadow — connects him to the history of figurative painting.