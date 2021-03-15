FLASH FEED

15 March 2021, 9:00 am CET

Almine Rech launches first NFTs with French artist César Piette

March 15, 2021
César Piette, Snow on mountain, 2021. Edition of 50. Courtesy of the artist and Almine Rech, New York.

Almine Rech is pleased to present a first time collaboration with Nifty Gateway and artist César Piette. Four NFTs by the artist will be launched through the Nifty Gateway platform today at 1.30 PM EST.

Redhead woman on seascape / Edition of 100 – 250 $
Snow on mountain / Edition of 50 – 499 $
Vanitas with green skull and copper vase / Edition of 50 – 499 $
Yellow and green bird / Edition of 25 – 799 $

French artist César Piette’s work questions the materiality of the image and the nature of painting, while his use of traditional techniques — monochromatic layers, perspective, light, composition, and bold use of shadow — connects him to the history of figurative painting.

