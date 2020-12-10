Tala Madani inaugurates Flash Art Mono artist editions series

Tala Madani‘s “Digital Tan” is the first artist edition produced by Flash Art in collaboration with Mono, an independent printing studio based in Vicenza founded and directed by Giovanni Turria, inaugurating the new project Flash Art Mono. The artist worked from a distance with a screen printer and graphic designer to create a new work in the manner of “Digital Tan,” her cover for Flash Art Issue #330 April-May 2020.

The one-of-a-kind silkscreen on paper is a work of meticulous craftsmanship in an edition of 75, numbered and signed by the artist.

With this project, Flash Art aims to support the small and independent printing platform of Mono, with the ambition to foster its traditions to make young generations more aware of such valuable techniques. Together with Mono, Flash Art will organize video printing sessions for whoever will be interested to learn manual printing techniques and some history of printing.

More information and purchase via this link.