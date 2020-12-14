Art History from Home: Technology and Fantasy an online hosted by Whitney Museum of American Art

In the twenty-first century, we find ourselves in increasingly media-saturated and mediated realities. This session explores how artists such as Nam June Paik, Dara Birnbaum, and Cory Arcangel have drawn on popular culture to address the changing nature of the self within these experiences. We will consider a range of artistic mediums—from photography to video installations to games—to explore technology’s role in both limiting and generating new kinds of agency for art makers and viewers alike.

Xin Wang is a Joan Tisch Teaching Fellow at the Whitney and a Ph.D. candidate in modern and contemporary art at the Institute of Fine Arts, NYU. She is the curator of numerous exhibitions in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Her latest writings have appeared in Art in America, Art Agenda, and Wallpaper (Chinese edition). She is currently planning an exhibition that explores Asian Futurisms for the Museum of Chinese in America in New York City.