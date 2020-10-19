Elizabeth Price “SLOW DANS” Artangel / London

The three works that make up “SLOW DANS” – KOHL, FELT TIP, THE TEACHERS – present a fictional past, parallel present and imagined future, interweaving compact narratives that explore social and sexual histories and our changing relationship between the material and the digital.

Featuring a montage of image, graphics, speech, and sound, SLOW DANS is designed to be experienced in a darkened space. The works, between five and 10 minutes in duration, are presented across a total of 10 suspended screens, with each piece spanning over six metres in width or height. The total viewing time for SLOW DANS is 25 minutes.

Presented in London for the first time, this large-scale installation is conceived by the artist for a repurposed 19th-century assembly room and is the first major show of Price’s work in London since she was awarded the Turner Prize in 2012.

SLOW DANS has in parts or in full been previously shown at the Walker Art Center, Nottingham Contemporary and the Whitworth, The University of Manchester.