Artangel presents SLOW DANS, a trilogy of multi-channel videos by Elizabeth Price

Elizabeth Price’s trilogy of new multi-channel video works, SLOW DANS, will be presented in London for the first time, as a large-scale installation conceived by the artist for a repurposed 19th century assembly room on Borough Road, London SE1, from 4 September to 25 October 2020.

The three works that makeup SLOW DANS – KOHL, FELT TIP and THE TEACHERS – present a fictional past, parallel present and imagined future, interweaving compact narratives that explore social and sexual histories and our changing relationship between the material and the digital.

Featuring a montage of image, graphics, speech, and sound, SLOW DANS is designed to be experienced in a darkened space. The works, between 5 and 10 mins in duration, are presented across a total of ten suspended screens, with each piece spanning over six metres in width or height. The total viewing time for SLOW DANS is 25 minutes. Whether seated or standing in the space, or watching above from a mezzanine level, visitors will be able to view the full cycle twice within a one-hour pre-booked slot.